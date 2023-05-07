First Alert: Several Rounds of Storms Possible Through Monday Afternoon

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9pm

Another Round Overnight- Early Tomorrow AM will bring mainly a damaging wind threat

Could See Yet Another Round Monday Afternoon As Cold Front Moves Through

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Sunday: This is a First Alert Weather Day. Scattered strong to severe storms are possible through this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued across the area until 9pm due to the ingredients available for strong storms. Any severe storms will primarily be capable of producing large hail and wind. If severe storms develop, heed the warnings and head inside.

Sunday night into Monday: Showers and storms will develop into a line as it moves south from Iowa and impacts us late Sunday night through Monday AM. If the line holds its strength, we’ll be looking at a wind risk. We stand at a threat level 2 risk out of 5 for severe weather.

Monday afternoon & evening: This last round of storms will primarily depend on how the storms develop tonight and tomorrow AM. It’s possible the atmosphere won’t be able to recover from the earlier round, which will decrease the severe threat for the afternoon. However, if the atmosphere recovers and we build enough energy, then the later round will need to be monitored closely. Given the overall risk, Monday is still a First Alert Weather Day. The area stands at a threat level 2 risk out of 5 for severe weather, which is still on the lower side of the threat level scale.

The main takeaway is that there are multiple opportunities for storms, and each one will influence the other. Have a way to receive warnings at all points of the day and night, and keep up with us for the latest details.

Free KMOV weather app: www.kmov.com/WeatherApp

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.