First Alert: Several Rounds of Storms Possible Through Monday Afternoon

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9pm
  • Another Round Overnight- Early Tomorrow AM will bring mainly a damaging wind threat
  • Could See Yet Another Round Monday Afternoon As Cold Front Moves Through

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Sunday: This is a First Alert Weather Day. Scattered strong to severe storms are possible through this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued across the area until 9pm due to the ingredients available for strong storms. Any severe storms will primarily be capable of producing large hail and wind. If severe storms develop, heed the warnings and head inside.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday night into Monday: Showers and storms will develop into a line as it moves south from Iowa and impacts us late Sunday night through Monday AM. If the line holds its strength, we’ll be looking at a wind risk. We stand at a threat level 2 risk out of 5 for severe weather.

Monday afternoon & evening: This last round of storms will primarily depend on how the storms develop tonight and tomorrow AM. It’s possible the atmosphere won’t be able to recover from the earlier round, which will decrease the severe threat for the afternoon. However, if the atmosphere recovers and we build enough energy, then the later round will need to be monitored closely. Given the overall risk, Monday is still a First Alert Weather Day. The area stands at a threat level 2 risk out of 5 for severe weather, which is still on the lower side of the threat level scale.

The main takeaway is that there are multiple opportunities for storms, and each one will influence the other. Have a way to receive warnings at all points of the day and night, and keep up with us for the latest details.

Free KMOV weather app: www.kmov.com/WeatherApp

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
2 people killed in overnight shooting in south St. Louis
Six people shot, two killed during busy Cinco De Mayo weekend in south St. Louis
The decision to remove a road sign honoring a convicted cop killer could violate the First...
Removal of I-44 road sign could be in conflict with First Amendment
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

First Alert Weather Days: Storms possible tonight through Monday
First Alert Weather Days: Storms possible tonight through Monday
First Alert Weather Days: Storms possible tonight through Monday
First Alert Weather Days: Storms possible tonight through Monday
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Storms possible later today
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Storms possible later today
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: When To Be Alert For A Severe Storm
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: When To Be Alert For A Severe Storm