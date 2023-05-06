Police responding to reported shooting at Dallas-area mall

Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Law enforcement responded Saturday to reports of a shooting at an outlet mall in the Dallas area.

The police department for Allen, Texas, said via Twitter about 4 p.m. that it was at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Allen, a suburb roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of downtown Dallas, has roughly 105,000 residents.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecast Changes, Here’s The First Alert On A Severe Storm Threat
First Alert Weather Days: Storms possible tonight through Monday
Homicide investigation generic
Man shot dead in parking lot in Country Club Hills
The decision to remove a road sign honoring a convicted cop killer could violate the First...
Removal of I-44 road sign could be in conflict with First Amendment
Two men were shot in a garage at 419 N. 9th Street in downtown St. Louis on May 4
PD: Suspect arrested who is believed to be responsible for 2 Downtown parking garage shootings
Offers made to help new St. Louis circuit attorney
Offers made to help new St. Louis circuit attorney

Latest News

FILE - Union leaders address thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and...
Teachers union OKs deal with Los Angeles school district
People react as they watch a horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in...
Kentucky Derby races on amid 7th death, scratched favorite
Fishermen in Florida caught a great white shark during a recent fishing expedition.
WATCH: Fishermen in Florida catch a great white shark
Fishermen in Florida catch a great white shark.
Fishermen in Florida catch a great white shark