Offers made to help new St. Louis circuit attorney

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Several St. Louis-area prosecuting attorney’s offices have offered to help the person appointed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to replace St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Gardner announced her resignation Thursday, effective June 1, after a whirlwind of problems and an attempt to remove her from office.

St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell issued this statement:

“As many people and stakeholders who care about this region and our collective safety understand, the Circuit Attorney’s Office is vital to a thriving and safer St. Louis region. To that end, we stand ready to assist our City of St. Louis family in any way we can.”

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine also offered help for the next circuit attorney in St. Louis. And new St. Charles County prosecuting attorney Joseph G. McCulloch issued this statement.

“Our office stands ready to assist whoever the newly appointed Circuit Attorney may be in any capacity in which we can help. The welfare of the City is in the best interest of the region and seeing the victims receive justice in St. Louis City will make the region safer as a whole.”

Also offering to help the office is The Vera Causa Group. That’s the prosecuting attorney consulting firm founded by former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce, and Susan Ryan, who worked in the office for 16 and a half years. Ryan worked for both Joyce and Gardner.

Ryan had this advice for the next circuit attorney regarding the offers of help: “I would take it.”

Ryan said the office has a manpower shortage but needs help from experienced prosecutors who can evaluate cases and set priorities. She said the next prosecutor, either by themselves or with the help of an outside consulting firm, needs to do a quick analysis of the people and programs in the office.

“They need everybody in the city in the county to rally around the city’s prosecutor’s office and whomever the governor decides to put in, and do what they can to assist them so we can create a more safe and better city,” said Ryan.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.