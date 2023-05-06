Local school districts host school bus safety competition

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - School bus safety is the focus of a competition on Saturday in Hazelwood.

Area school districts joined together for a driving and skills contest for bus drivers.

Drivers take a written test, look for safety problems on buses and drive an obstacle course.

The competition is meant to be fun but has a serious purpose.

Drivers from school districts across the St. Louis region took part in today’s competition.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.