Local school districts host school bus safety competition

School bus safety is the focus of a competition on Saturday in Hazelwood.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - School bus safety is the focus of a competition on Saturday in Hazelwood.

Area school districts joined together for a driving and skills contest for bus drivers.

Drivers take a written test, look for safety problems on buses and drive an obstacle course.

The competition is meant to be fun but has a serious purpose.

Drivers from school districts across the St. Louis region took part in today’s competition.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecast Changes, Here’s The First Alert On A Severe Storm Threat
First Alert Weather Days: Storms possible tonight through Monday
Homicide investigation generic
Man shot dead in parking lot in Country Club Hills
The decision to remove a road sign honoring a convicted cop killer could violate the First...
Removal of I-44 road sign could be in conflict with First Amendment
Two men were shot in a garage at 419 N. 9th Street in downtown St. Louis on May 4
PD: Suspect arrested who is believed to be responsible for 2 Downtown parking garage shootings
Offers made to help new St. Louis circuit attorney
Offers made to help new St. Louis circuit attorney

Latest News

Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Local school districts host school bus safety competition
Local school districts host school bus safety competition
2 people killed in overnight shooting in south St. Louis
2 people killed in overnight shooting in south St. Louis
First Alert Weather: Storms this afternoon/evening. Some strong