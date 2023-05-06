First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Storms possible later today

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Isolated strong storms Saturday morning

A conditional severe threat late Saturday and Saturday evening

Summer heat on the way

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. Showers or storms won’t be widespread, but we all need to be on guard for storms. A few storms may be strong or severe.

Saturday morning: Scattered morning storms may develop before noon. A few storms may produce quarter-sized hail or smaller. There will be some breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon and temperatures will jump to the upper 70s. We’ll have a mainly dry afternoon ahead of the potential for another round of rain or thunderstorms.

Then Saturday from 5pm to 11pm be alert for an isolated but severe storm to develop. A “Cap” of warm air (capping inversion) will be present and this tends to slow down the updraft and thus shutting down the storm process. But if the updraft can punch through the cap, it explodes and can turn severe quickly. It’s possible that we don’t get ANY storms at all Saturday late afternoon-evening. Even so, It is better to be on guard and prepared in case these storms can break the cap. If storms develop and become strong or severe, they will be capable of producing hail and wind primarily. Have the KMOV weather app so you can get alerts, check the radar, and get any updates from the First Alert Weather Center.

