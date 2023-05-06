Andy Cohen inducted into St. Louis Walk of Fame

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Television host Andy Cohen was inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame at the Delmar Loop Friday afternoon.

While Cohen was being honored, he gave a big shout out to St. Louis and reminisced about the times he had in the Delmar Loop.

“I grew up coming to the Loop, we went to Street side Records, we went to Vintage Vinyl, we still go to Vintage Vinyl,” Cohen said.

He also talked about the beginning of his career in St. Louis, where his high school teacher helped him secure a summer internship at News 4.

“I was probably the youngest intern they ever had,” Cohen said. “It made a huge impact on me. I learned so much.”

Cohen continued to show gratitude to the city he grew up in and the people that helped him along the way. He also showed love to the St. Louis Cardinals.

