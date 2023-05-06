2 people killed in overnight fatal shooting in south St. Louis

Two people were killed and two others injured during a shooting overnight on Cherokee Street.
Two people were killed and two others injured during a shooting overnight on Cherokee Street.(KMOV)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were killed and two others injured in a shooting overnight on Cherokee Street in St. Louis.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the Exotic Bar, 2837 Cherokee Street, on Friday. A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to his side. In addition, a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot in his head and chest.

According to SLMPD, when officers first arrived on scene, they found a 34-year-old man inside the bar with gunshot wounds to his thigh and elbow. A tourniquet was applied to the man, and he was transported to the hospital, listed in serious but stable condition. The fourth victim was a 24-year-old woman who was grazed by a bullet on her foot after being near Cherokee Street during the time of the incident.

Police say details are still being investigated. The Homicide Division responded and assumed the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

