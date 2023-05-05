Wentzville man paralyzed in summer diving accident selected for high-profile Wash U clinical trial

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A Wentzville man paralyzed after a diving accident could soon regain function in his arms and hands thanks to nerve transfer surgery at Washington University.

Zach Meyer, 20, was paralyzed last summer after diving into a swimming pool, hitting his head on the bottom. He broke his C-5, C-6 and C-7 vertebrae and was diagnosed tetraplegic. He has limited movement in his neck, arms and shoulders and has no movement in his lower body.

“I have to rely on my mom or someone else to do absolutely everything for me,” he said. “I can’t get out of bed, change the TV channel or do anything like that without calling my mom into my room to help.”

Meyer and his family spent several months at Craig Hospital in Denver. which specializes in spinal cord and brain injuries. After returning in early March, Meyer attends weekly physical therapy appointments, as he works to strengthen his upper body and core muscles.

“We’re just hopeful to see what his future can hold,” said Julie Meyer, Zach’s mom. “Obviously it’s going to look a little different than what he had planned for himself, but I think there’s certainly lots of hope for him.”

Meyer said her son’s attitude has never wavered into the negative, keeping his family’s spirits up as they navigate their new normal.

“When you get a call about an accident like that, you don’t know what your life is going to look like,” she said.

In 2012, the Department of Defense (DoD) awarded Washington University a multi-million dollar grant to study 20 patients at Washington University who underwent a nerve transfer procedure. Each patient is being followed post-operatively. In 2019, the Department of Defense awarded the university another grant to run a similar clinical trial. The trial will take place in several cities across the U.S. and Canada and will enroll 70 patients.

In St. Louis, Meyer was selected as one of ten study participants who will receive nerve transplant surgery performed by Dr. Wilson Z Ray, a neurosurgeon at Washington University.

“We’re rerouting some of that reserve function above the spinal cord injury to territories below that injury and effectively rewiring the brain using the peripheral nerve system,” he said.

Dr. Ray credits Dr. Susan Mackinnon, a Washington University surgeon specializing in plastic and reconstructive surgery, for her groundbreaking work on nerve transfer surgery. Her work, he said, helped land the grant funding and clinical trial in St. Louis.

According to Washington University, more than 50% of spinal cord injuries occur in the cervical spine — causing paralysis in all four limbs — and result in some loss of arm and/or hand function. Nerve transfers involve rerouting, or “transferring,” working nerves above the level of injury to restore function in a crucial nerve below the level of injury.

The federal funding will support work investigating the routine use of nerve transfers to treat patients with moderately acute and chronic spinal cord injury.

“The way I see it, I have nothing now, so there’s nothing to really lose at all,” said Meyer, who is scheduled to have surgery performed in the next six to eight weeks. “So I’m excited to see what happens with that.”

Dr. Ray said results can take months or even years, but should result in increased function in the hands and upper body, giving patients more independence and the ability to perform daily tasks, such as changing clothes or eating.

As a result of his paralysis, the Meyer family is retrofitting their home to make it more accessible for Zach.

The Wentzville Fire Community Outreach Program helped build a ramp at their home. The family has also put a down payment on a wheelchair accessible van to help transport Zach, with the help of generous donations from family, friends and the community.

On June 10, an inaugural golf tournament will be held at Paradise Valley Golf Club in High Ridge. Proceeds will help the family with costs associated with renovations and other handicap accessible needs.

To register a team, visit here.

For more information about the study, please email study coordinator Linda Koester at koesterl@wustl.edu

