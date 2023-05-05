Two shot in Downtown parking garage woman was killed in day before

Two men were shot in a garage at 419 N. 9th Street in downtown St. Louis on May 4
By Matt Woods
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were shot in a downtown St. Louis parking garage the day after a woman was killed there.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said in an incident report that the two men were shot on the third floor of the parking garage at 419 North 9th Street around 6:20 p.m. Thursday. One, a 32-year-old, was shot in the forearm. The other, 33, was shot in his midsection and leg.

According to the incident report, officers patrolling near North 10th and Locust heard gunshots at the nearby garage. The two men flagged the officers down while they were on the way to the hospital. The 32-year-old was later listed in stable condition, and the 33-year-old was in critical but stable condition.

The incident report says the men told police they were not sure why they were targeted in the shooting.

A 56-year-old East St. Louis woman was shot and killed in the same parking garage Wednesday evening. News 4 previously reported on her trying to bring her son’s murderer to justice.

The shooting Thursday was the ninth in downtown St. Louis in 2023, which includes three homicides. The first happened on February 27 when a man was shot execution-style on North Tucker. The second happened last week when a man was gunned down in Kiener Plaza. Both shootings happened in broad daylight.

You can bookmark News 4′s homicide and shooting tracker to stay up to date on where gun violence is happening in St. Louis City.

