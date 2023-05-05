Skinner scratched from Kentucky Derby 149

Skinner - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Skinner - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)(Kentucky Derby)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs announced Friday morning that C R K Racing’s Skinner has been scratched from Kentucky Derby 149.

The horse was scratched by trainer John Shirreffs due to an elevated temperature.

Churchill Downs said the Kentucky Derby field is now down to 19 starters.

The last time four horses were scratched from the Kentucky Derby was in 2015 when 22 horses entered the race.

Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar (JPN) were scratched on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in downtown St. Louis parking garage was fighting to bring son’s murderer to justice
Woman killed in downtown St. Louis parking garage was fighting to bring son’s murderer to justice
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner sits behind her attorneys in a St. Louis...
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner resigns
Assistant Circuit Attorney in Kim Gardner’s Office Killed in I-270 crash
Assistant Circuit Attorney in Kim Gardner’s Office Killed in I-270 crash
Road sign honoring cop killer removed from I-44 in Kirkwood
Road sign honoring cop killer removed from I-44 in Kirkwood
WANTED: Ballwin police release photo of man accused of shooting woman
WANTED: Ballwin police release photo of man accused of shooting woman

Latest News

Célio Pompeu celebrates after his first goal in the MLS and for CITY SC.
Pre-match Preview: CITY SC to face Dallas on the road following tough loss at home
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) reacts in the dugout after being pulled...
Cardinals suffer second consecutive sweep as Angels bombard Flaherty for 10 runs
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27), left rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off of...
Angels tag Gallegos for three-run ninth to stun Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals' David Freese reacts after hitting a solo home run off a pitch by Texas...
David Freese, Jose Oquendo elected to Cardinals Hall of Fame