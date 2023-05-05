Saint Louis Zoo is “Winging It” with new bird show

The Saint Louis Zoo is opening a new show this weekend.
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Saint Louis Zoo is opening a new show this weekend.

The show, called “Winging It,” showcases various types of both exotic and native birds and their natural talents. The show is in partnership with The World Bird Sanctuary, which is home to Murphy, a bald eagle that went viral for trying to hatch a rock.

There are four 20-minute shows scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, with showings throughout the summer. Tickets are $3.95 a person for entry.

More information about the show can be found on the Saint Louis Zoo’s website.

