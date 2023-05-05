Pre-match Preview: CITY SC to face Dallas on the road following tough loss at home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC is heading to Texas this week to take on FC Dallas after dropping a close game at home to the Portland Timbers by a final score of 2-1.

CITY SC currently sits second in the MLS Western Conference with 19 points, barely trailing Seattle (20). Last week was a difficult pill to swallow as St. Louis lost its match against Portland after leveling the score with a goal from Célio Pompeu. Célio’s equalizer against Portland marked his first career goal in the MLS and for CITY SC across all competitions.

St. Louis CITY SC’s 19 points are the second most by an expansion team after 10 games in league history. This week, they will face FC Dallas for the first time. Heading to Texas, CITY SC’s 3-1-1 away record is the best in the league, scoring 10 goals as well. FC Dallas heads into this one as the fourth place team in the Western Conference, four points behind St. Louis. Although Dallas has won 17 of its 22 home matches against expansion sides, they have only recorded five wins in their last 15 matches, including last season’s playoffs. Four of those wins were at home.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Stadium this Saturday, May 6. Games can be watched on Apple TV with an MLS season pass.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.