PD: Suspect arrested who is believed to be responsible for 2 Downtown parking garage shootings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A suspect was arrested Friday who police believe is responsible for two shootings in as many days at a downtown St. Louis parking garage.

At a press conference Friday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was in custody but did not release his name. There was a high volume of officers, uniformed and undercover, in the area following the shootings. Police arrested the man after a foot pursuit.

Police recovered a weapon on a roof that they say belonged to the man but have not confirmed it was the weapon used in the shootings. Surveillance video from nearby businesses helped identify the man.

Police do not believe the victims were targeted in the shootings. The man is facing assault charges for the Thursday double shooting, and investigators are actively working to connect his involvement in Wednesday’s deadly shooting.

Police said the man has a criminal record but did not specify further at Friday’s press conference.

The shootings happened Wednesday and Thursday evenings. In the first shooting, a 56-year-old East St. Louis woman was killed. In the second incident, two men were shot and taken to the hospital. They were listed in stable and critical but stable condition.

The shooting Thursday was the ninth in downtown St. Louis in 2023, which includes three homicides. The first happened on February 27 when a man was shot execution-style on North Tucker. The second happened last week when a man was gunned down in Kiener Plaza. Both shootings happened in broad daylight.

