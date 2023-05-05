PD: Suspect arrested who is believed to be responsible for 2 Downtown parking garage shootings

Two men were shot in a garage at 419 N. 9th Street in downtown St. Louis on May 4
Two men were shot in a garage at 419 N. 9th Street in downtown St. Louis on May 4(KMOV)
By Matt Woods
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A suspect was arrested Friday who police believe is responsible for two shootings in as many days at a downtown St. Louis parking garage.

At a press conference Friday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was in custody but did not release his name. There was a high volume of officers, uniformed and undercover, in the area following the shootings. Police arrested the man after a foot pursuit.

Police recovered a weapon on a roof that they say belonged to the man but have not confirmed it was the weapon used in the shootings. Surveillance video from nearby businesses helped identify the man.

Police do not believe the victims were targeted in the shootings. The man is facing assault charges for the Thursday double shooting, and investigators are actively working to connect his involvement in Wednesday’s deadly shooting.

Police said the man has a criminal record but did not specify further at Friday’s press conference.

The shootings happened Wednesday and Thursday evenings. In the first shooting, a 56-year-old East St. Louis woman was killed. In the second incident, two men were shot and taken to the hospital. They were listed in stable and critical but stable condition.

The shooting Thursday was the ninth in downtown St. Louis in 2023, which includes three homicides. The first happened on February 27 when a man was shot execution-style on North Tucker. The second happened last week when a man was gunned down in Kiener Plaza. Both shootings happened in broad daylight.

You can bookmark News 4′s homicide and shooting tracker to stay up to date on where gun violence is happening in St. Louis City.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner sits behind her attorneys in a St. Louis...
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner resigns
Woman killed in downtown St. Louis parking garage was fighting to bring son’s murderer to justice
Woman killed in downtown St. Louis parking garage was fighting to bring son’s murderer to justice
Assistant Circuit Attorney in Kim Gardner’s Office Killed in I-270 crash
Assistant Circuit Attorney in Kim Gardner’s Office Killed in I-270 crash
Road sign honoring cop killer removed from I-44 in Kirkwood
Road sign honoring cop killer removed from I-44 in Kirkwood
WANTED: Ballwin police release photo of man accused of shooting woman
Suspect arrested after woman shot in Ballwin

Latest News

Homicide investigation generic
Man shot dead in parking lot in Country Club Hills
Two men were shot in a garage at 419 N. 9th Street in downtown St. Louis on May 4
Two shot in Downtown parking garage woman was killed in day before
Charges issued in fatal Central West End shooting
The Circuit Attorney's Office issued charges of Murder 1st Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and...
Charges issued in fatal Central West End shooting