Here are the next steps following Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s resignation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After months of criticism and efforts to remove or replace the St. Louis Circuit Attorney, Kim Gardner announced on Thursday her resignation from office effective June 1. It is now up to Governor Mike Parson to appoint her replacement.

“We fully understand the gravity of this situation and approach our duty to appoint a replacement with the utmost seriousness. We will immediately start the replacement process according to the Missouri Constitution and Section 105.050, RSMo,” said Governor Mike Parson in a statement.

According to Missouri Constitution, the governor “shall appoint some competent person to fill the same until the next regular election.” The next election is in 2024.

Questions of who will replace the progressive prosecutor are swirling. The Republican Governor has said he will work with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones to come up with a replacement.

“We are committed to finding a candidate who represents the community, values public safety, and can help restore faith in the City’s criminal justice system,” he said.

Rev. Darryl Gray, a longtime supporter of Gardner and an advocate for social justice reform, says he’s hopeful the Governor will make the right move for the residents of St. Louis City.

“At the end of the day we want someone who can find the middle ground. We’re not going to get another progressive circuit attorney out of Governor Parson but at the same time we don’t want another Andrew Bailey. We’re asking for the City of St. Louis, for someone who is a moderate, believes in public safety but doesn’t want to put everyone in jail to obtain public safety,” said Gray.

Democratic St. Louis State Rep. Steve Butz, who has called for Gardner’s resignation, says the appointment should be a St. Louis resident.

He also believes the bill to appoint a special prosecutor in Jefferson City is not going to happen anymore. The bill was blocked earlier this week, but Senate Republicans were still hopeful it would be brought back before next week’s end of session.

In her resignation letter, Gardner hinted at that bill being the reason for stepping down.

“The most powerful weapon I have to fight back against these outsiders stealing your voices and your rights is to step back,” wrote Gardner.

