Former STL Circuit Attorney discusses what Gardner’s resignation means for the city

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former St. Louis Circuit Attorney sits down with News 4 to discuss Gardner’s resignation and the steps that should be taken as the city moves forward.

Thursday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced her resignation effective June 1.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner resigns

News 4 sat down with Jennifer Joyce, a former circuit attorney for the city, to discuss what this entails.

“Whether it’s good or bad,” said Joyce. “It’s going to come down to what Ms. Gardner does.”

The full interview can be watched in the above video.

Download the KMOV app to stay up to date on breaking local news.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis police outside of the Marriott in downtown after a woman was killed on May 3, 2023.
Woman killed in downtown St. Louis parking garage was fighting to bring son’s murderer to justice
Assistant Circuit Attorney in Kim Gardner’s Office Killed in I-270 crash
Assistant Circuit Attorney in Kim Gardner’s Office Killed in I-270 crash
News 4 Investigates: Kim Gardner student at SLU nursing school since 2021, Missouri AG wants...
News 4 Investigates: Kim Gardner student at SLU nursing school since 2021, Missouri AG wants answers
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner sits behind her attorneys in a St. Louis...
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner resigns
Road sign honoring cop killer removed from I-44 in Kirkwood
Road sign honoring cop killer removed from I-44 in Kirkwood

Latest News

Most recycled material in STL City is not being recycled
Most recycled material in STL City is not being recycled
Lincoln County considers curfew to prevent teen accidents
Lincoln County considers curfew to prevent teen accidents
STL leaders, visitors say recent shootings don’t deter tourism in the city
STL leaders, visitors say recent shootings don’t deter tourism in the city
Lincoln County considers curfew to prevent teen accidents
Lincoln County considers curfew to prevent teen accidents