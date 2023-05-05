Forecast Changes, Here’s The First Alert On A Severe Storm Threat

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A few storms in the morning may produce hail

A conditional severe threat late Saturday and Saturday evening

Summer heat on the way

A First Alert Day has been issued Saturday. This won’t be widespread rain, but here’s when to be alert for severe weather.

Saturday morning a few scattered storms develop. These may produce some quarter sized or smaller hail between 8am and Noon in St. Louis. This also may be our best chance at rain Saturday, however IF a storm develops later in the evening it could be a more significant severe storm. During the afternoon it will be warm and breezy with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Then Saturday from 5pm to 11pm be alert for an isolated but severe storm to develop. A “Cap” of warm air (capping inversion) will be present and this tends to slow down the updraft and thus beginning growth of a storm. If the updraft can’t get going, a storm won’t develop at all. But if the updraft can punch through the cap, it explodes and can turn severe quickly. I can’t guarantee that we don’t get ANY storms at all. But I want to be honest with what could develop and make sure you’re alert and prepared. Have the KMOV weather app so you can get alerts, check radar and get any updates from the First Alert Weather Center.

