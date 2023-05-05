Elementary school teacher accused of exposing himself to a child

Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.
Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.(Jacksonville Police Department, North Carolina)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carlina school teacher has been arrested for reportedly exposing himself to a child.

WITN reports that Gregory Morris was arrested on Friday and faces one count of indecent exposure.

Police said on March 6 they got a report of an adult exposing himself to a child and Morris was arrested after further investigation.

According to Onslow County Schools, Morris has been on leave since March 13. He taught third grade at Parkwood Elementary School in Jacksonville.

School officials said that the exposure did not happen on school property and was unrelated to his work at the school.

Morris has been with Onslow County Schools since 2016 and has taught second, third and fourth grades.

Police urged anyone with further information to contact them at 910-938-6520.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner sits behind her attorneys in a St. Louis...
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner resigns
Woman killed in downtown St. Louis parking garage was fighting to bring son’s murderer to justice
Woman killed in downtown St. Louis parking garage was fighting to bring son’s murderer to justice
Assistant Circuit Attorney in Kim Gardner’s Office Killed in I-270 crash
Assistant Circuit Attorney in Kim Gardner’s Office Killed in I-270 crash
Road sign honoring cop killer removed from I-44 in Kirkwood
Road sign honoring cop killer removed from I-44 in Kirkwood
WANTED: Ballwin police release photo of man accused of shooting woman
Suspect arrested after woman shot in Ballwin

Latest News

Trump's video deposition in the E Jean Carroll trial; Trump answering questions about his...
Trump on Access Hollywood tapes
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
5 hurt after fire at Houston-area Shell petrochemical plant
Kadin Shepperson, 16, was stabbed to death on April 19.
2 Metro East juveniles in custody for stabbing death of 16-year-old
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in...
At least 8 fake electors have immunity in Ga. election probe