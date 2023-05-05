Cardinals place O’Neill, Woodford on injured list

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals have dropped six straight games heading into Friday’s series opener against the Tigers and must now manage a sudden bout with the injury bug.

Tyler O’Neill (lower back strain) and Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation) were placed on the injured list Friday afternoon. In corresponding moves, the Cardinals recalled outfielder Juan Yepez and selected the contract of reliever James Naile. Reliever Wilking Rodriguez was transferred to the 60-day IL after shoulder surgery to make room for Naile on the 40-man roster.

Yepez posted a .917 OPS in 12 at-bats earlier this season with St. Louis and will return to an outfield mix that is less crowded than the one in which he had previously been involved. With O’Neill on the mend and Jordan Walker still in Memphis, Yepez should see an opportunity to prove his value to the club with somewhat consistent playing time in the days ahead.

With another roster move necessary before Adam Wainwright’s first start of the season for the Cardinals on Saturday, it’s possible Naile’s stint in St. Louis is a short one as he will provide coverage for a beleaguered bullpen on Friday night. The 30-year-old righty has a 2.50 ERA in 18.0 innings for Memphis this season.

