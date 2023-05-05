‘Bar is pretty low:’ current & former elected officials say next circuit attorney needs experience, build trust

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner plans to leave office in June, people that are seeking that office and the woman that served in the role for most of the 21st century, said whoever takes over needs to rebuild trust in the office and hire the right people.

There were already at least two candidates lining up to run against Gardner next year.

Two men, David Mueller and former alderman Mike Gras said they plan to run. He said he plans to file initial paperwork with the state as soon as Friday.

He said he’s earned a reputation as somebody the community can trust.

“They know even if they don’t necessarily agree with me that I’m generally thoughtful in my approach to things, and I think right now we need to rebuild trust and rebuild that office, and I think I’m the right person for that,” said Gras.

Gras is a private litigating attorney in St. Louis and just left city hall this year after being defeated in the primary election. Before that, he was one of the first members of the Board of Aldermen to call for Gardner’s resignation after a Tennessee teenager, Janae Edmunson, was struck by a vehicle downtown and lost her legs.

The man that police said caused the accident was out on bail.

Gras said now that Gardner is leaving, city residents can take a breath.

“It was such an elephant in the room,” said Gras.

One person who knows the job well is Jennifer Joyce, who served in the job for 16 years and preceded Gardner.

“The level of chaos that’s been there most recently is pretty unprecedented,” said Joyce.

She said prosecutions right now aren’t happening; she called it a “total breakdown.”

Joyce said whoever gets appointed to the job, and whoever wins the job next year, must surround themselves with experience and keep an open mind.

“If they surround themselves with smart people and they listen to those people, then I think that’s the right person, a person that can do that,” said Joyce.

News 4 spoke with former candidate for St. Louis Mayor and current alderwoman Cara Spencer, who doesn’t just want experienced staff, she wants the appointee to know the role well.

“They are going to have some experience, and I want to see somebody come in there with no agenda other than getting justice for families of victims of violence and really make that office function,” said Spencer.

Earlier this year, Mayor Tishaura Tones said the Gardner lost the trust of the people, and News 4 asked Gras how to build it back.

“The bar is pretty low,” said Gras. “We don’t have any direction to go but up.”

