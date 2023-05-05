2 Metro East juveniles in custody for stabbing death of 16-year-old

Kadin Shepperson died two weeks after being stabbed
Kadin Shepperson, 16, was stabbed to death on April 19.
By Deion Broxton
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities are reviewing a case involving the murder of a 16-year-old boy by two younger juveniles in the Metro East.

On April 19, the Collinsville Police Department reported a fight broke out at Webster Elementary in the late afternoon hours between a group of teens. The fight led to the stabbing death of Kadin Shepperson.

Cell phone video captured Shepperson trying to take a knife away from someone during the fight. According to police and the family of Shepperson, a 13-year-old teen boy is seen stabbing Shepperson. Shepperson runs off holding his side.

Shepperson’s grandmother Lisa Lewis told News 4 her grandson went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital. Two weeks later, doctors ruled Shepperson lost too much blood and oxygen and pronounced him dead on Wednesday.

“They showed up for what I believe was going to be a fist fight, you know, and knives came out. I got the call saying he was rushed to Cardinal Glennon Hospital and he had been stabbed by a juvenile,” Lewis said. “There was a team of 15 people in there working on him. We sat up there day and night at the hospital and praying for a miracle. Kadin never woke up. This is a parent’s worst nightmare, especially when you realize it was 13-year-old that did this.”

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office told News 4 the following:

“Shortly after the tragic incident, there were juvenile charges filed against two juveniles, in juvenile court. The matter remains under review by prosecutors.”

Lewis told News 4 the second juvenile arrested is the 14-year-old brother of the 13-year-old stabbing suspect.

Kadin’s GoFundMe page

