1 man shot, killed in Country Club Hills shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in Country Club Hills Friday morning.

The incident occurred at 11:52 a.m. in the 7000 block of West Florissant Avenue. Police responded to a shooting call where they found an adult male in a parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding to the shooting, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To leave a tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

