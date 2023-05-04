Woman shot, killed in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to 9th and Washington, near the Convention Center, to find a woman shot multiple times. She was not conscious or breathing when police arrived.

The Homicide Division has been requested and will be taking over the investigation.

Police have not released any more information.

