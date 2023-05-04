Woman shot, killed in downtown St. Louis

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to 9th and Washington, near the Convention Center, to find a woman shot multiple times. She was not conscious or breathing when police arrived.

The Homicide Division has been requested and will be taking over the investigation.

Police have not released any more information.

Those who left cars behind in Monday's Illinois highway dust storm can pick them up
Those who left cars behind in Monday’s Illinois highway dust storm can pick them up
Tap In Center to open in Florissant library to help people with legal matters
Tap In Center to open in Florissant library to help people with legal matters
Road sign honoring cop killer removed from I-44 in Kirkwood
Road sign honoring cop killer removed from I-44 in Kirkwood
Vanishing paychecks reinstated for Jefferson County government workers
Vanishing paychecks reinstated for Jefferson County government workers