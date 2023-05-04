Woman shot, injured in Ballwin, police searching for subject

By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and injured in Ballwin after an altercation with her boyfriend on Wednesday night, Ballwin police said.

Police said they responded to a call for shots fired at the 300 block of Quail Village Drive just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday. They said a woman and her boyfriend were in an unknown altercation, and the boyfriend shot the woman in her lower spine. She has been taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said the man fled the scene in a black BMW sedan.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Ballwin Police Department at 636-227-9636.

