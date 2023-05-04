Those who left cars behind in Monday’s Illinois highway dust storm can pick them up

ISP still hasn’t identified all the victims killed
Wednesday morning, authorities allowed people caught in a fiery pileup on Interstate 55 near Farmersville, Illinois, to pick up their cars that were left behind
By Deion Broxton
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Wednesday morning, authorities allowed people caught in a fiery pileup on Interstate 55 near Farmersville, Illinois, to pick up their cars that were left behind.

Monday, dozens of cars had to be abandoned after a dust storm near mile marker 76 on I-55 in Montgomery County caused a fiery chain-reaction crash involving at least 72 cars.

Illinois State Police reported seven people died in the crash, and 37 were taken to hospitals. Authorities reported blowing dust from a neighbor farm led to the pileup.

Dozens of tow trucks took the vehicles to the ISP command post at East Brown Street and Henrietta Street in Divernon, Illinois, just south of Springfield.

Authorities ask if you were traveling south on I-55 prior to the crash, please call 217-685-4354 to arrange pickup for your vehicle. If you were traveling north on I-55 prior to the crash, please call 618-346-3653 to arrange pickup for your vehicle. Some, but not all, vehicles traveling northbound on I-55 will be released.

These instructions still apply if your vehicle will be retrieved by a tow service, as additional information needs to be gathered at the time your vehicle is released. People retrieving vehicles must provide their driver’s license and insurance to the ISP Command Vehicle. An officer will ask basic questions like who was in the vehicle, your phone number, and insurance card information.

ISP confirmed to News 4 Wednesday that all seven victims have been identified or tentatively identified. The only person who has been identified by ISP so far is an 88-year-old Wisconsin woman named Shirley Harper. Once family members can positively identify the deceased, then police will release the names of the deceased to the public.

Jay Howie, a farmer from Franklin County, told News 4 he narrowly escaped being caught in the pileup Monday on a drive back from Springfield.

“You didn’t even realize you were in it by the time you were in it,” Howie said. “I mean it went from being clear as day to zero visibility like that. When I got into the storm where I couldn’t see anything, I got off the side of the road, slowed down on the shoulder, and I was driving down the shoulder ‘cause I didn’t want anyone to hit me from behind, and there were cars under tractor trailers and that’s when I knew that it was bad. When I was sitting there, I could hear car crunching--crunch. Crunch back behind me. It was the most frightening thing I ever experienced.”

