St. Louis City to change outdated liquor license process; will use light duty police officers to help with backlog

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is upgrading its liquor license approval procedures after 30 years.

“It’s a frustrating process for businesses. There are businesses that close down because they can’t get the liquor license that helps their business,” Park Central Development Executive Director Abdul Abdullah said.

“It’s a complicated, onerous, and outdated process,” said Mayor Tishaura Jones at the State of the City in April.

Platypus co-owner Tony Saputo was forced to go into debt after waiting months for the city to allow him to sell booze at his bar in The Grove.

“As a small business owner, it feels like the game is set up against you,” Saputo said. “I maxed out credit cards.”

Abdullah oversees The Grove entertainment district and said the liquor license backlog has resulted in businesses abandoning the city for the county.

“Food, drinks, beer, and wine. That is a big staple of who we are, and often times those margins of the profit that people make from liquor licenses that is what keeps businesses open. It’s not the food,” Abdullah said.

According to a mayoral spokesperson, the city will bring on injured and light-duty police officers to help put a dent in the approval process. It’s an upgrade to a procedure that dates back to the 1980′s, and the mayor said the changes are long overdue.

“While we work on a legislative fix, my administration has brought in more staff and is working with other city departments to verify signatures, helping clear the backlog of license applications and streamline the approval process,” said Mayor Jones.

“In St. Louis City, this is a process that’s very old. It’s very antiquated, so I applaud Mayor Jones for taking this on,” Abdullah said.

The old policy would require businesses to get hundreds of signatures verified before getting a hearing to get a liquor license.

Currently, three businesses are seen a day for a hearing, but the mayor’s office says that number will go up significantly to lessen the backlog.

“Seems like we’re getting more and more empty windows, and there’s plenty spaces to be filled,” Saputo said.

Saputo said owners are still waiting for a yes from the city and are on their last leg of hope.

“There’s some friends of mine opening up on Cherokee. I think they’re going to hit a five-six month mark,” he said. “If it doesn’t happen for him by May, that business isn’t going to make it.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.