Slight Rain Chance Friday, 80s By The Weekend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Slight rain chance Friday, more showers expected south

A warm Saturday and hot Sunday

Highs near 90 Sunday

Friday’s rain chance in St. Louis has changed quite a bit from earlier this week. it now looks much weaker with only a few showers possible in the morning, though we still expect scattered showers farther south of the St. Louis metro. Expect mostly cloudy skies and we’ll keep a slim chance for a spot shower in the afternoon and evening forecast, but much of the area will be dry.

Saturday a warm front moves through and helps pop our temperatures to the 80s. It also looks largely dry as a cap of warm air aloft should help prevent storms from firing. The one caveat to that is to keep an eye on Saturday evening and overnight. We may get some storms developing above that cap that can produce hail and strong winds. That’s why we’re in the lowest level 1 severe threat from the Storm Prediction Center. However, we’re holding off on declaring a First Alert Weather Day because we’re not confident those storms will fire up in our area. It appears more likely in the Northeast Missouri. But we mention this so you’ll check back for updates as we get new model data.

Sunday is hotter with potentially our first 90° day of the year or close to it. While the storm threat is at 40% right now, if a storm can get triggered or move into the area, it could turn strong to severe. With no obvious trigger for storms though, the chances are relatively low for now. Check back for updates!

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.