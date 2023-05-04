Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on I-70 in Warren County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles woman is dead after being hit by a semi-truck on I-70 in Warren County just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tabatha Knichel, 36, had walked into the path of the truck on I-70 and was struck. The truck did not stop and left the scene.

Knichel was pronounced dead at the scene.

