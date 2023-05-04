Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on I-70 in Warren County

By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles woman is dead after being hit by a semi-truck on I-70 in Warren County just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tabatha Knichel, 36, had walked into the path of the truck on I-70 and was struck. The truck did not stop and left the scene.

Knichel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Majority of vehicles involved, stranded in I-55 crash that killed 7 to be released Wednesday
Two sides in Kim Gardner legal battle faced off in court for the first time
Judge clears way for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to go to trial
‘Public Safety’ bill in St. Louis County would ban people from standing on street, advocates...
‘Public Safety’ bill in St. Louis County would ban people from standing on street, advocates say it targets the homeless
Tri County Fence
Charges filed against owner of St. Charles County fence company accused of stealing from dozens of customers
Lowe's
Arrests made in local organized retail theft rings

Latest News

St. Louis City to change outdated liquor license process
St. Louis City to change outdated liquor license process; will use light duty police officers to help with backlog
Fiesta frustrations: local restaurant concerned about construction ahead of Cinco De Mayo
Fiesta frustrations: local restaurant concerned about construction ahead of Cinco De Mayo
‘Not immune’ to violence in the St. Louis region, Metro Transit adding metal detectors
‘Not immune’ to violence in the St. Louis region, Metro Transit adding metal detectors
SLMPD non-emergency hotline to become fully automated
SLMPD non-emergency hotline to become fully automated
Woman shot, killed in parking garage in Downtown St. Louis
Woman shot, killed in parking garage in Downtown St. Louis