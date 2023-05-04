Man charged in deadly North City shooting
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 20-year-old is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in North City in March.
Jerry Pergues is charged with first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action.
Authorities allege he shot and killed 23-year-old Jevon Patterson in the 5000 block of Thrush on March 31.
Pergues is being held without bond.
