Man charged in deadly North City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 20-year-old is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in North City in March.

Jerry Pergues is charged with first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action.

Authorities allege he shot and killed 23-year-old Jevon Patterson in the 5000 block of Thrush on March 31.

Pergues is being held without bond.

