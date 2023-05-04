Crews respond to fire at nursing home in Des Peres

By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters responded to an overnight fire at a nursing home in Des Peres, Mo.

The call came in around 1:35 a.m. for a fire at a nursing facility at the Sunrise Assisted Living Facility at 13460 Manchester Road. Firefighters say the fire was in the laundry room. Alarms notified the staff, and the sprinkler system kept the fire contained until crews arrived.

No injuries were reported and an evacuation was not necessary as the fire was contained to the laundry room.

