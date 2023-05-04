Assistant Circuit Attorney in Kim Gardner’s Office Killed in I-270 crash

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis Assistant Circuit Attorney with Kim Gardener’s office was killed in a crash Wednesday evening.

James Heitman was involved in the fatal crash with several other vehicles around 5 p.m. on Interstate 270. News 4 obtained the fatal crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the current employee list from the Circuit Attorney’s Office. The name of the man killed in the crash report as well as his age, corresponds with a man who identifies himself as Heitman.

Highway Patrol did confirm traffic was stopped or slowed, and Heitman was not able to slow down or stop in time, hitting the existing traffic. Three vehicles in this crash caught fire. Troopers say Heitman was not wearing a seatbelt. Heitman had been with the Attorney’s Office since June of 2020. His position was handling general felonies.

News 4 has messages into the Circuit Attorney’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol. We will update this story as we get more details.

