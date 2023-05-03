Vanishing paychecks reinstated for Jefferson County government workers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A paycheck processing problem caused paychecks to disappear from bank accounts for 200 of 650 Jefferson County government employees. As employees discovered the missing money on Tuesday, county executive Dennis Gannon said it was “panic city” yesterday.

ADP, the management services company, processes the payroll for county employees. Somehow as the company was making adjustments to the payroll, it accidentally caused some of the paychecks that were direct-deposited on Friday to be removed from accounts on Tuesday.

Ashley Fear is one of the affected employees and the county’s deputy director of administration.

“Our human resources department got right on top of it. They diligently worked until the issue was resolved,” she said.

She said county workers did all they could, but the rest was up to ADP to finish the corrections. All accounts were supposed to be restored by the end of Wednesday.

Fear said the county provided a letter explaining what happened that employees could take to their bank to get any overdraft fees forgiven.

