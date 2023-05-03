Therapy dogs visit UMSL campus before finals week

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s crunch time for students at the University of Missouri-St. Louis(UMSL) as the semester comes to an end.

Students are just one week out from finals, and some therapy dogs paid a visit to campus Tuesday to put students at ease. The smiles and tail wags were nonstop.

All the dogs on campus were family pets. Each has been through extensive training to become therapy dogs.

If you’re interested in getting your dog certified through the program, you can contact Duo Dogs. The dog needs to be mature enough, have the right temperament, and want to provide all the love and cuddles.

