Tap In Center to open in Florissant library to help people with legal matters

St. Louis County libraries are offering resources for people going through the justice system.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page met with the Tap In Center, which offers assistance at the Florissant Valley Library.

On specific days, individuals can come to the library to meet with an attorney, learn their case status and court date information, apply for a public defender, connect with bail services and get transportation to court in a one-stop-shop.

