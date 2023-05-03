Sunny & Warmer Today With Much Less Wind

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Pleasant Today with lighter wind
  • Very low humidity
  • Rainy day Friday

Today: Skies will be sunny and it will be slightly warmer than yesterday. You’ll definitely notice the lower wind speeds and very low humidity. Tree pollen is still high.

What’s Next: Increasing clouds on Thursday with rain moving in late and continuing Friday. We might even have a few rumbles of thunder Friday afternoon. The daylight hours on Saturday are expected to be dry. And then another chance of rain & storms arrives Sunday afternoon.

7 Day Forecast

