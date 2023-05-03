State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley arrested on outstanding warrant for speeding ticket
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - State Representative LaKeySha Bosley, who represents a section of St. Louis City, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a traffic ticket from March 2022 in Jefferson City on Monday.
Bosley was charged with exceeding the speed limit by 16-19 mph in Perry County, Missouri.
Bosley was taken into custody in Cole County Monday night. Bosley has posted bond.
