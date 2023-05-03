State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley arrested on outstanding warrant for speeding ticket

Mug shot of LaKeySha Bosley
Mug shot of LaKeySha Bosley(Cole County)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - State Representative LaKeySha Bosley, who represents a section of St. Louis City, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a traffic ticket from March 2022 in Jefferson City on Monday.

Bosley was charged with exceeding the speed limit by 16-19 mph in Perry County, Missouri.

Bosley was taken into custody in Cole County Monday night. Bosley has posted bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Majority of vehicles involved, stranded in I-55 crash that killed 7 to be released Wednesday
Chris Desilets
Assistant prosecutor at center of Gardner contempt hearing resigns
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Tri County Fence
Charges filed against owner of St. Charles County fence company accused of stealing from dozens of customers
Lowe's
Arrests made in local organized retail theft rings

Latest News

O’Fallon, Mo. police roll out stealth Mustang for special operations, task force pursuits
O’Fallon, Mo. police roll out stealth Mustang for special operations, task force pursuits
Therapy dogs visit UMSL campus before finals week
Therapy dogs visit UMSL campus before finals week
Different judge to preside over AG's case against Gardner
Different judge will preside over AG’s case against Gardner
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Crawford County school bus driver charged with child molestation