Special prosecutor appointed in contempt cases against Gardner, former assistant circuit attorney

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Court appointed Allison Schreiber Lee, a former assistant circuit attorney, as the special prosecutor in the indirect criminal contempt cases against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and former Assistant Circuit Attorney Chris Desilets.

A judge called the Circuit Attorney’s Office a “rudderless ship of chaos” in a hearing last week after no one from the Circuit Attorney’s Office showed up for a shooting trial. It was the second high-profile trial the Circuit Attorney’s Office failed to show up for in April.

Desilets resigned from his position after last week’s contempt hearing. He had more than 100 felony cases assigned to him.

The judge in last week’s contempt hearing, Michael Noble, said in a court order that there was enough evidence to show the Circuit Attorney’s Office disrespected the judicial process. A special prosecutor was then appointed to the cases as part of the procedures for indirect criminal contempt.

Schreiber Lee previously served as assistant circuit attorney for St. Louis and an assistant state’s attorney for Miami-Dade County, Florida. She also served as a special prosecuting attorney for the indirect criminal contempt docket in St. Louis County. She currently works as a trial attorney for the Sandberg Phoenix law firm, where she practices family law and domestic relations, according to her biography page on the firm’s website.

Read the court orders below:

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.