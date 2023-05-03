SLMPD non-emergency hotline to become fully automated

SLMPD to automate non-emergency hotline
SLMPD to automate non-emergency hotline
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s non-emergency hotline will become fully automated starting Thursday.

The police department announced this change Wednesday.

According to police, the automated non-emergency line will act as a routing system to direct callers to the appropriate agency of the City or proper unit of SLMPD. The automation of the line is also to alleviate the 911 Communication Center of taking non-urgent calls that could interfere with emergency calls.

Non-emergency calls include services involving problem properties, streets, and other citizen concerns.

“Our dispatchers work hard every day handling a high volume of 911 calls to our Communications Center,” said Lt. Adam Koeln, Commander of the Communications Division. “With the new automated non-emergency hotline, our goal is to provide better, more efficient services and response times to both emergency and non-emergency matters without compromising the overall level of service.”

Callers wishing to file a formal police report on non-urgent matters can continue to do so by contacting the main non-emergency hotline number.

911 dispatch operators will still handle emergency calls.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Majority of vehicles involved, stranded in I-55 crash that killed 7 to be released Wednesday
Two sides in Kim Gardner legal battle faced off in court for the first time
Judge clears way for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to go to trial
‘Public Safety’ bill in St. Louis County would ban people from standing on street, advocates...
‘Public Safety’ bill in St. Louis County would ban people from standing on street, advocates say it targets the homeless
Tri County Fence
Charges filed against owner of St. Charles County fence company accused of stealing from dozens of customers
Lowe's
Arrests made in local organized retail theft rings

Latest News

Skateboarding community responds to death at Kiener Plaza, as police say suspect and victim...
Skateboarding community responds to death at Kiener Plaza, as police say suspect and victim were known to each other
Father passes on love of drag racing to teen daughters
Father passes on love of drag racing to teen daughters
MetroLink upping security with metal detectors after deadly shooting
MetroLink upping security with metal detectors after deadly shooting
Hermann dedicates May 3 as ‘Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith Day’
Hermann dedicates May 3 as ‘Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith Day’
SLMPD hosts Memorial Breakfast to honor local police
SLMPD hosts Memorial Breakfast to honor local police