SLMPD non-emergency hotline to become fully automated

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s non-emergency hotline will become fully automated starting Thursday.

The police department announced this change Wednesday.

According to police, the automated non-emergency line will act as a routing system to direct callers to the appropriate agency of the City or proper unit of SLMPD. The automation of the line is also to alleviate the 911 Communication Center of taking non-urgent calls that could interfere with emergency calls.

Non-emergency calls include services involving problem properties, streets, and other citizen concerns.

“Our dispatchers work hard every day handling a high volume of 911 calls to our Communications Center,” said Lt. Adam Koeln, Commander of the Communications Division. “With the new automated non-emergency hotline, our goal is to provide better, more efficient services and response times to both emergency and non-emergency matters without compromising the overall level of service.”

Callers wishing to file a formal police report on non-urgent matters can continue to do so by contacting the main non-emergency hotline number.

911 dispatch operators will still handle emergency calls.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.