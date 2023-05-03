SLMPD hosts Memorial Breakfast to honor local police

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson was in St. Louis to honor local law enforcement officers today.

It was part of the 37th annual SLMPD Memorial Breakfast at Union Station.

The governor, Police Commissioner Robert Tracy and Mayor Tishaura Jones helped pay tribute to officers who have died in the line of duty.

News 4′s claire kellett was the emcee. The event is put on by the St. Louis Police Foundation.

