Person shot, killed in Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was shot and killed in the Central West End on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting at Laclede and South Taylor. They found an adult man shot multiple times in the chest at the scene. Police said he was not conscious or breathing. EMS responded to the scene and took the man to an area hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Homicide Division has been requested and is handling the investigation.

Police said they do not have any further information at this time.

