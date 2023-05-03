Person shot, killed in Central West End

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was shot and killed in the Central West End on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting at Laclede and South Taylor. They found an adult man shot multiple times in the chest at the scene. Police said he was not conscious or breathing. EMS responded to the scene and took the man to an area hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Homicide Division has been requested and is handling the investigation.

Police said they do not have any further information at this time.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Majority of vehicles involved, stranded in I-55 crash that killed 7 to be released Wednesday
Two sides in Kim Gardner legal battle faced off in court for the first time
Judge clears way for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to go to trial
‘Public Safety’ bill in St. Louis County would ban people from standing on street, advocates...
‘Public Safety’ bill in St. Louis County would ban people from standing on street, advocates say it targets the homeless
Tri County Fence
Charges filed against owner of St. Charles County fence company accused of stealing from dozens of customers
Lowe's
Arrests made in local organized retail theft rings

Latest News

New Bass Pro Shops opens in Sunset Hills
New Bass Pro Shops opens in Sunset Hills
New Bass Pro Shops opens in Sunset Hills
New Bass Pro Shops opens in Sunset Hills
Juvenile shot, killed in Alton, suspect in custody
Juvenile shot, killed in Alton, suspect in custody
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
Special prosecutor appointed in contempt cases against Gardner, former assistant circuit attorney