Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by Metro bus in Ferguson overnight
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian was hit by a Metro bus in Ferguson overnight Wednesday, police tell News 4.
The accident happened shortly after midnight in the 10000 block of West Florissant Ave. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police say.
Nobody on the bus was injured, Bi-State says.
