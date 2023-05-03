News 4 Investigates: Kim Gardner student at SLU nursing school since 2021, Missouri AG wants answers

Two sides in Kim Gardner legal battle faced off in court for the first time
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has been enrolled in a post-Master’s nursing program at Saint Louis University (SLU) since 2021, the university registrar’s office confirmed to News 4 Investigates.

This week Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey subpoenaed SLU and another healthcare clinic asking for information about Gardner. The AG is trying to remove Gardner from office, saying she has willfully neglected her duties as the Circuit Attorney.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office sent News 4 the following statement:

“Circuit Attorney Gardner believes the issues in our criminal justice system often relate to our broken healthcare system. After serving as a line attorney at the Circuit Attorney’s Office and seeing firsthand the underlying issues that drive crime, she became a Registered Nurse. She continues to stay current with classes at Saint Louis University to add to her training and advance her mission at the CAO. The Circuit Attorney has done this at great personal cost to her time with her family and loved ones. Any suggestion that she is not fully committed to her duties as Circuit Attorney is blatantly false.”

Several assistant prosecutors have recently resigned from the Circuit Attorney’s Office, including one who is facing contempt of court charges. Concerns have also been raised about the caseload being assigned to attorneys.

