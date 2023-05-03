New Bass Pro Shops opens in Sunset Hills

On Wednesday, a new Bass Pro Shops opens its Sunset Hills location.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The store will be open after a 6:30 p.m. ribbon cutting by Bass Pro Founder Johnny Morris.

The event will support local conservation organizations. A lot of traffic is expected, and the grand opening celebration continues through the weekend, so keep that in mind if you are heading out that way this week.

