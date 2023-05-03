MetroLink upping security with metal detectors after deadly shooting

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MetroLink is upping security days after a deadly shooting at a station.

Bi-State Development is rolling out metal detectors. Transit riders will walk through the detectors to gain access to the platforms.

These detectors will be rotated from station to station as needed. Local police officers will assist staff in manning the metal detectors.

Metro Transit plans to spend $750,000 in overtime for officers to patrol trains and platforms this summer.

Terry Alexander faces second-degree murder charges in connection to Saturday’s shooting at the Maplewood MetroLink station.

Police say he shot and killed a 21-year-old man after an argument. This was the second shooting on a MetroLink train within a month.

