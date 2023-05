ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a shooting that occurred in North City overnight, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Thomas, which is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, just after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was shot in the abdomen; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.