Juvenile shot, killed in Alton, suspect in custody

Generic image
Generic image(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Matt Woods
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTON (KMOV) -- A boy died in Alton after being shot in the chest Tuesday, police said.

The Alton Police Department found the boy in the 2600 block of Maxey Street around 12:50 p.m. EMS took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Alton Police said a suspect has been taken into custody. The investigation will be given to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office to review for possible charges.

Alton Police said the shooting was not a random act of violence and that “all involved parties are known to each other.”

Police did not say the boy’s age in a statement Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Majority of vehicles involved, stranded in I-55 crash that killed 7 to be released Wednesday
Two sides in Kim Gardner legal battle faced off in court for the first time
Judge clears way for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to go to trial
‘Public Safety’ bill in St. Louis County would ban people from standing on street, advocates...
‘Public Safety’ bill in St. Louis County would ban people from standing on street, advocates say it targets the homeless
Tri County Fence
Charges filed against owner of St. Charles County fence company accused of stealing from dozens of customers
Lowe's
Arrests made in local organized retail theft rings

Latest News

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery
News 4 Afternoon Update: May 3, 2023
Amtrak Empire Builder
Amtrak to increase speeds for majority of Chicago-St. Louis corridor
Heaven Racadio, 31, is charged with child endangerment
Drunk woman crashed car, then made 13-year-old daughter drive rest of way home, police allege