Juvenile shot, killed in Alton, suspect in custody

ALTON (KMOV) -- A boy died in Alton after being shot in the chest Tuesday, police said.

The Alton Police Department found the boy in the 2600 block of Maxey Street around 12:50 p.m. EMS took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Alton Police said a suspect has been taken into custody. The investigation will be given to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office to review for possible charges.

Alton Police said the shooting was not a random act of violence and that “all involved parties are known to each other.”

Police did not say the boy’s age in a statement Wednesday.

