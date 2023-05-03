1 dead after I-270 car fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person is dead after an accident on I-270 Westbound that shut down all lanes of traffic.

According to MSHP, traffic slowed, and a vehicle could not stop in time, hitting existing traffic and catching fire.

According to MoDOT, the incident was reported at 5:41 p.m. and happened by the Theiss Road exit.

This is an ongoing incident, and News 4 will update this story as we learn more.

