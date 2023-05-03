Father passes on love of drag racing to teen daughters

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A retired racer is passing on the sport to his two teenage daughters.

Racing is in the family for Mike Reed, and he is passing it on to the next generation.

“Now he’s taking a back seat and letting us have a turn,” Jaxcin, Reed’s daughter, said.

Jaxcin, 15, and Juliet, 12, made their father’s dream come true by keeping racing in the family. The teens are also challenging the norms of a male-dominated sport.

News 4′s Steve Harris tells the story in the above video.

