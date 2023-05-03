Father passes on love of drag racing to teen daughters

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A retired racer is passing on the sport to his two teenage daughters.

Racing is in the family for Mike Reed, and he is passing it on to the next generation.

“Now he’s taking a back seat and letting us have a turn,” Jaxcin, Reed’s daughter, said.

Jaxcin, 15, and Juliet, 12, made their father’s dream come true by keeping racing in the family. The teens are also challenging the norms of a male-dominated sport.

News 4′s Steve Harris tells the story in the above video.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Majority of vehicles involved, stranded in I-55 crash that killed 7 to be released Wednesday
Two sides in Kim Gardner legal battle faced off in court for the first time
Judge clears way for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to go to trial
‘Public Safety’ bill in St. Louis County would ban people from standing on street, advocates...
‘Public Safety’ bill in St. Louis County would ban people from standing on street, advocates say it targets the homeless
Tri County Fence
Charges filed against owner of St. Charles County fence company accused of stealing from dozens of customers
Lowe's
Arrests made in local organized retail theft rings

Latest News

Skateboarding community responds to death at Kiener Plaza, as police say suspect and victim...
Skateboarding community responds to death at Kiener Plaza, as police say suspect and victim were known to each other
MetroLink upping security with metal detectors after deadly shooting
MetroLink upping security with metal detectors after deadly shooting
Hermann dedicates May 3 as ‘Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith Day’
Hermann dedicates May 3 as ‘Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith Day’
SLMPD hosts Memorial Breakfast to honor local police
SLMPD hosts Memorial Breakfast to honor local police