Drunk woman crashed car, then made 13-year-old daughter drive rest of way home, police allege

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A Monroe County, Illinois woman is accused of driving drunk, crashing her car and then making her 13-year-old daughter drive the rest of the way home.

Heaven Racadio, 31, is charged with child endangerment. Police say the incident happened on April 21. Racadio picked up her daughter in Wood River before she stopped at a gas station to buy liquor. Authorities allege that Racadio then got drunk and crashed her car into a field near Route 3 and Kaskaskia Road in Waterloo. After the crash, she allegedly made her daughter drive home.

Deputies later showed up at Racadio’s home in Renault. They say she showed signs of intoxication and noticed damage to her car. She was arrested and her daughter was put in the car of relatives.

Racadio is being held in the Monroe County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

