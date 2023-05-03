David Freese, Jose Oquendo elected to Cardinals Hall of Fame

St. Louis Cardinals' David Freese reacts after hitting a solo home run off a pitch by Texas...
St. Louis Cardinals' David Freese reacts after hitting a solo home run off a pitch by Texas Rangers' Mark Lowe in the 11th inning of Game 6 of baseball's World Series Thursday, Oct. 27, 2011, in St. Louis. The Cardinals won 10-9. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Matt Woods
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- David Freese and Jose Oquendo were elected to the Cardinals Hall of Fame Wednesday. Max Lanier, who pitched for the Cardinals in the 1940s, was also elected.

Freese, a St. Louis native, was a part of the 2011 World Series team, where he hit one of the most iconic home runs in baseball history to send the Cardinals and Rangers to game 7. Freese won the MVP award for the National League Championship Series and the World Series that year.

Freese played five seasons with the Cardinals and later played seasons for the Angels, Pirates and Dodgers.

Oquendo, nicknamed “the secret weapon,” played for the Cardinals from 1986 through 1995 and later served as third base coach for more than a decade. One of the best utility players in Cardinals’ history, Oquendo played every position at least once in the 1988 season.

The Cardinals made four World Series appearances and won two of them during Oquendo’s time as a coach.

Lanier had the best ERA in the 1943 season and won the final game of the 1944 World Series against the St. Louis Browns.

