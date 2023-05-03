Construction union strike puts pause on projects around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday, members of Local 513, the operating engineers union, went on strike, hitting pause on work at several area construction sites.

“Despite numerous meetings, Associated General Contractors of Missouri has refused terms that protect the wages and working conditions of Local 513′s members. When the parties’ collective bargaining agreement expired on May 1, 2023, members of Local 513 had no other choice but to exercise their right to strike,” said Local 513 in a statement.

Union members holding signs could be seen outside of jobsites around town, including McCarthy Construction in Rock Hill.

Local 513 represents 4,200 heavy equipment operators. Dozens of local companies are impacted, but the number of projects put on pause is not clear. A spokesperson for MoDOT says there is stoppage on some of their projects that involve operators.

Len Toenjes with Associated General Contractors of Missouri says negotiations continue between them and the union. They are informing their contractors about the process, and some are able to plan around the strike.

“The longer it goes, the more people impacted,” said Toenjes.

McCarthy Construction sent KMOV this statement regarding the strike.

“The AGC of St Louis is continuing to hold conversations with Operating Engineers Local 513 as they negotiate the renewal of their contract. As a member of the AGC and proud builder in St. Louis, McCarthy is looking forward to the resolution of these negotiations,” said John Buescher, McCarthy Central Region President.

Certain projects, including the NGA, MLS Stadium, BJC Renewal Campus, General Motors and others, are not impacted due to protection under project labor agreements.

